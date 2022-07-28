Barracuda Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

July 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season.

2022 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

Game #1: Fri., Oct. 7 - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 7 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

Game #2: Sat., Oct. 8 - Bakersfield Condors at San Jose Barracuda - 4 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action at SJBarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).

Preseason ticket info will be released at a later date.

2022 Rookie Faceoff

The Sharks are hosting the 2022 Rookie Faceoff at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose from Sept. 16-19, 2022 and includes four teams from the Pacific Division (Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas) and two from the Central Division (Arizona and Colorado). The tournament, which features the top prospects from each participating club, was held in Arizona in 2021, Anaheim in 2019 and Las Vegas in 2018. This past tournament featured several Sharks and Barracuda players including Jasper Weatherby, Ryan Merkley, Santeri Hatakka, and Artemi Kniazev. For more information about the Rookie Faceoff, tournament passes, scheduling and more, click here.

About Tech CU Arena

Tech CU Arena is a state-of-the-art, 4,200-seat arena located in San Jose. It is the home of San Jose Barracuda. Tech CU Arena is a partnership between Sharks Sports & Entertainment and Technology Credit Union, a full-service, federally insured not-for-profit credit union headquartered in the heart of San Jose. With more than 155,000 members, Tech CU provides a wide array of financial products and services, including personal banking, financial management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. Learn more at www.techcu.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.