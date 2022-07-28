Jermaine Loewen Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 28, that forward Jermaine Loewen will be returning to the Silver Knights on an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Loewen, 24, returns for his third season with the Silver Knights and his fourth season in the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The native of Mandeville, Jamaica posted career highs in 2021-22 with six goals, eight assists, and 14 points. Loewen also established career-bests with a team-leading plus-15 rating and 84 penalty minutes to rank second on the roster.

In 97 career AHL games with Henderson and the Chicago Wolves, Loewen has totaled seven goals, 17 points, and 201 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4 forward played five seasons of junior hockey with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers from 2014-19, serving as captain during the 2018-19 season. In 295 career WHL games, Loewen collected 78 goals, 142 points, 359 penalty minutes, and a plus-25 rating.

Loewen was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, becoming the first Jamaican born player ever drafted into the NHL.

Jermaine Loewen, Forward

Birthplace: Mandeville, Jamaica

Height: 6-4

Weight: 241 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Left

- Career-highs in 2021-22 with six goals, eight assists, and 14 points

- Led HSK with career-best plus-15 rating; ranked second on team with 84 PIM

- Recorded first career three-point game on 10/30/21 vs. Bakersfield

- Ranked sixth among AHL rookies in PIM in 2019-20

- Served as captain with WHL Kamloops in 2018-19

- Led Kamloops in goals, points, and plus/minus in 2017-18

- Teammate of Gage Quinney with Kamloops

- Became first Jamaican-born player drafted into NHL in 2018

