The Proof...It's in the Championship
Published on November 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2025
- Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director Haley Carter to Step Down from Role - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Match Schedule for World Sevens Football Tournament - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash Launch Diesel's Kids Club - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club and Midfielder Hina Sugita Agree to Contract Extension Through 2029 - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC to Host Watch Parties, Prematch Meetup for NWSL Championship on Saturday - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team
- Spirit Takes Down Portland 2-0 to Advance to Club's Fourth NWSL Championship
- Washington Spirit Advances to Second Straight NWSL Championship
- Spirit to Host Portland with Championship Berth on the Line
- Washington Spirit Ready for Final Home Match of 2025 in Front of Another Sellout Crowd