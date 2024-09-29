The Full Time Clip: Charlotte Battle for Point in Miami

September 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC expressed all week that they would come into this match with "no fear" and they did just that. Leaving Ft. Lauderdale with a point to start the final five matches of the regular season is a strong result for The Crown. In some ways, they might have found themselves thinking they earned more. But after a back and forth affair, that saw both sides missing clear opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net, a share of the points is a fair result.

After a true stalemate of a first half, the second half brought bite and excitement across the board. Karol Swiderski found the back of the net in the 57' after a great run from Nathan Byrne opened up the pitch for a Brandt Bronco attempt and a Karol flick home. Once ahead, Charlotte faced an immediate barrage of chances. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez connected all night long but the final product was never there. Until the 67', where a bit of Messi magic finally broke through with a clean finish from outside the box to level the match.

Kristian Kahlina put in a worthy Man of the Match performance the rest of the match, making save after save and keeping The Crown in the fight. With seven saves on the night, his performance salvaged the point including a nail biting save in the 99' of stoppage time from a tight angle.

In the end, Miami were not their usual selves as their star power missed multiple chances. However, Charlotte FC maintained their identity and battled to the final whistle. Being incredibly hard to score on, finding their chances to counter, and ultimately earning the hard-fought point.

Key Moments:

4' - The tone was set right from the jump as Diego Gomez landed a crunching tackle on Ashley Westwood, receiving an early yellow card. The midfield from there on out was a battleground

8' - Messi found a breakaway attempt on goal that ended in a lackluster effort, an easy save for Kristian Kahlina but a nervy moment for the defense

13' - Swiderski found space in behind for a chip shot on goal that went well high, but space was found past the backline of Miami. Moments later another clear chance on goal appeared but sent just wide left into the side netting by Brandt Bronico

50' - Multiple chances fell to Luis Suarez in the box but a swarming defense never gave him a clean look. Multiple blocks across the backline saved the scoreline

70' - Substitution of Patrick Agyemang struck immediate fear into the Miami backline. He pressed and stretched them right from the jump. A near immediate goal was called back for offside, he forced two yellow cards on Miami defenders, and late in the match he had an incredible solo run at goal that nearly claimed all three points. It was so impressive, you could see Dean Smith on the broadcast give out an audible "wow" at the play

75' - Sloppy play leads to a turnover in favor of Miami in the middle of the pitch. Charlotte FC from midfield to backline were slow to react, forcing a late sliding tackle from Malanda inside the box. What was initially ruled a second yellow for Malanda and a penalty, turned into relief for Charlotte. VAR overturned the call, preserving the draw

All night long - Malanda. Ream. Privett. Byrne. Kahlina. Every single defender played a massive role in earning the point. Balls won, blocks, clearing lines, etc. all of them had their moments in support to hold on for the draw.

Man of the Match:

Kristian Kahlina, 7 saves

Stats:

Possession %

Miami - 57.4 | Charlotte - 42.6

Shots

MIA - 21 | CLT - 9

Shots on Goal

MIA - 8 | CLT - 2

Blocked Shots

MIA- 7 | CLT - 2

Total Passes

MIA - 652 | CLT - 448

Passing Accuracy %

MIA - 89.1 | CLT - 84.4

Corners

MIA - 4 | CLT - 2

Total Crosses

MIA - 6 | CLT - 9

Offsides

MIA - 2 | CLT - 2

Aerial Duels Won

MIA - 0 | CLT - 0

Expected Goals

MIA - 2.9 | CLT - 1.2

Goalkeeper Saves

MIA - 1 | CLT - 7

Clearances

MIA - 2 | CLT - 9

Fouls

MIA - 9 | CLT - 8

Yellow Cards

MIA - 4 | CLT - 1

Red Cards

MIA - 0 | CLT - 0

Lineups:

Charlotte FC

1 Kristijan Kahlina

34 Andrew Privett

29 Adilson Malanda

3 Tim Ream

14 Nathan Byrne

8 Ashley Westwood

30 Júnior Urso

- Sub: 28 Djibril Diani

11 Liel Abada

- Sub: 7 Jamie Paterson

10 Pep Biel

- Sub: 18 Kerwin Vargas

13 Brandt Bronico

- Sub: 38 Iuri Tavares

9 Karol Swiderski

- Sub: 33 Patrick Agyemang

Substitutes

26 Chituru Odunze

6 Bill Tuiloma

21 Jere Uronen

24 Jaylin Lindsey

_

Inter Miami

1 Drake Callender

5 Sergio Busquets

6 Tomás Avilés

- Sub: 30 Benjamin Cremaschi

18 Jordi Alba

57 Marcelo Weigandt

55 Federico Redondo

- Sub: 8 Leonardo Campana

42 Yannick Bright

- Sub: 41 David Ruiz

24 Julian Gressel

- Sub: 7 Matías Rojas

9 Luis Suárez

20 Diego Gómez

- Sub: 17 Ian Fray

10 Lionel Messi

Substitutes

33 Franco Negri

16 Robert Taylor

27 Serhiy Kryvtsov

19 Óscar Ustari

