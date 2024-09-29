Sounders FC Clinches Postseason Berth with 1-0 Win Over Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field

September 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Obed Vargas, Paul Rothrock, and Jordan Morris on game night

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (14-9-8, 50 points) clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 1-0 home win over Houston Dynamo FC (13-9-9, 48 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Paul Rothrock scored the deciding goal in the 22nd minute as Stefan Frei recorded his ninth shutout of the season to give the Rave Green all three points at home. Brian Schmetzer's side next travels Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, October 2 at BC Place (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green have just three matches remaining in regular-season play.

MATCH NOTES

With tonight's win, Seattle sits in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with 50 points (14-9-8), tied on points with Colorado but trailing via the total wins tiebreaker. The Rapids and Rave Green face off at Dick's Sporting Goods Park next weekend.

In 16 MLS seasons, Seattle has now reached the 50-point mark on 12 occasions, tied for second all-time in MLS history alongside D.C. United, who began league play 13 years earlier. Fellow MLS original LA Galaxy leads the pack with 14 seasons where 50 points have been attained.

By clinching a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs tonight, Seattle has made the postseason in 15 of its 16 seasons in MLS, the most playoff appearances by an expansion team in MLS history.

Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan made his 339th appearance in all competitions tonight, tying club legend Osvaldo Alonso with for second in club history. Stefan Frei leads that category with 380.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 22nd minute was good for his fourth in MLS play and seventh in all competitions this season. The Seattle native has scored against Houston in all three matches he's played against the club dating back to last year.

Tonight Paul Rothrock became the second Sounders FC player to score in his first three matches against a single opponent, joining Fredy Montero who scored in his first three fixtures against D.C. United.

Stefan Frei achieved his 114th regular-season shutout of his career tonight in the 1-0 win. The club captain recently passed Kevin Hartman for second all-time in that category.

Seattle holds a 16-5-7 record in the regular-season against Houston since joining MLS in 2009 and is unbeaten in the last six matches against the Texas side.

The Rave Green have never lost at home to Houston in MLS play (regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs), amassing a 13-0-3 record at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC has only lost twice in its last 14 matches against the Dynamo (11-2-1).

Seattle has 13 clean sheets against Houston in regular-season play, tied for second-most shutouts against a singular opponent in club history.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Houston Dynamo FC 0

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 30,015

Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock 22'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Griffin Dorsey (caution) 28'

HOU - Franco Escobar (caution) 50'

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 63'

HOU - Coco Carrasquilla (caution) 78'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 84'), Pedro de la Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting 64'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 84'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 1

Houston Dynamo FC - Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey (Gabe Segal 80'), Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos; Artur (Jan Gregus 89'), Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 80'), Ibrahim Aliyu (McKinzie Gaines 46'), Coco Carrasquilla, Sebastian Kowalczyk; Sebastian Ferreira (Brad Smith 73')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Tarbell, Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

