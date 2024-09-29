'caps Clinch Playoff Spot
September 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It was an enthralling night at BC Place, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC drew Portland Timbers 1-1 in a night of many near misses and close calls, but it proved to be enough to secure a playoff place at the end of the season.
The match began in lighting fashion for Whitecaps FC, as they scored inside three minutes. Tristan Blackmon lofted a fantastic ball in behind the right of the defence for Sebastian Berhalter to latch onto. Berhalter then drilled a low cross that, after a clever dummy from Levonte Johnson, Brian White swept home for his 15th goal of the season.
Fafa Picault almost got a quick-fire second just three minutes later, after Berhalter curled another great cross into the box. The Haiti international went for the diving header but his effort looped over the bar.
Santiago Moreno tested Yohei Takaoka from a free kick just shy of the half-hour mark, forcing the 'Caps keeper to parry the shot out for a corner. Johnson then flashed a fizzed shot just wide of the post a few minutes later from just outside the Timbers' box.
Jonathan Rodríguez thought that he levelled it for Portland in the 40th minute after tapping in a cross at the back post, but his goal was chalked off for being in an offside position. However, Rodríguez would not be denied a second time as just minutes later, he fired home a deflected volley off of Bjørn Inge Utvik, bringing the Timbers back on level terms. That would prove to be the last action of the half.
Whitecaps FC came out firing for the second half, getting White through on goal for a breakaway but he was called offside. White then had an identical opportunity moments later, this time onside, but his side footed effort agonizingly hit off the far post before getting cleared for a corner.
Felipe Mora then took his turn to have a golden opportunity denied by the framework in the 59th minute, as he won a header right in front of the goal but clanged the near post before being cleared.
The 'Caps turned it on right at the end, forcing Portland into some panicked clearances and last ditch blocks, but just couldn't find the breakthrough. Cubas came the closest to finding the winner in added time, after being laid off at the edge of the box by Pedro Vite, the Paraguayan international rocketed a shot but was once again denied by the post.
Despite all the end-to-end action, the match would end in a 1-1 stalemate, cementing the 'Caps playoff berth for the 2024 postseason.
Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Wednesday, October 2, as they host another Cascadia rival in Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Sebastian Berhalter
Attendance: 25,902
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Scoring Summary
3' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon)
44' - POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (Santiago Moreno, Miguel Araujo)
Statistics
Possession: VAN 55.9% - POR 44.1%
Shots: VAN 11 - POR 13
Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - POR 5
Saves: VAN 4 - POR 2
Fouls: VAN 10 - POR 7
Offsides: VAN 1 - POR 1
Corners: VAN 2 - POR 8
Cautions
4' - POR - Kamal Miller
39' - VAN - Alessandro Schöpf
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 6.Tristan Blackmon, 7.Ryan Raposo (3.Sam Adekugbe 63'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter (45.Pedro Vite 80'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 8.Alessandro Schöpf (26.Stuart Armstrong 70'); 28.Levonte Johnson (18.Édier Ocampo 63'), 11.Fafa Picault (23.Déiber Caicedo 80'); 24.Brian White
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 2.Mathías Laborda, 13.Ralph Priso, 19.Damir Kreilach
Portland Timbers
16.Maxime Crépeau; 29.Juan Mosquera, 2.Miguel Araujo, 13.Dario Župarić, 4.Kamal Miller (5.Claudio Bravo 70'); 21.Diego Chara, 22.Cristhian Paredes; 11.Antony, 30.Santiago Moreno (44.Marvin Loría 90'+3), 14.Jonathan Rodríguez (19.Eryk Wiliamson 83'); 9.Felipe Mora (17.Tega Ikoba 83')
Substitutes not used
41.James Pantemis, 15.Eric Miller, 18.Zac McGraw, 20.Finn Surman
- whitecapsfc.com -
