Minnesota United Secures a Crucial 3-0 Victory Over the Colorado Rapids

September 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United secured a crucial 3-0 victory against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, moving them into eighth place in the Western Conference. Notably, Kelvin Yeboah notched two of the three goals, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season, while Hassani Dotson found the third and final goal of the night for the Loons. Next, Minnesota will go on a two-game road trip to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, October 2 and Vancouver Whitecaps on October 5.

11' - Minnesota United found the first shot on goal after Joseph Rosales fired off a shot from distance, aiming towards the opposite corner but Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen touched the ball wide, giving MNUFC the first corner of the night.

14' - The Loons continued to create dangerous chances on goal when Wil Trapp clipped the ball from midfield, finding Rosales for a shot from the top of the 18-yard box. The ball was deflected off the Rapids towards Hassani Dotson from the center of the box for a volley-shot. Dotson's shot hit back out into play for Kelvin Yeboah to find a close-range shot from the left-flank that was once again deflected out for a corner kick.

16'- Minnesota United scored the opening goal after Rosales made a switch from the left side of the field, finding Robin Lod on the right side near the six-yard box. The Finnish international successfully took a one touch volley, where Yeboah redirected the ball with a header, finding the back of the net.

25' - Dayne St. Clair made a crucial save to keep the Rapids off the scoreboard when Colorado's forward Djordje Mihailovic struck the ball from distance and St. Clair made a diving save, keeping Minnesota in the lead.

29'- Kelvin Yeboah nearly found the back of the net again after he found himself on a breakaway towards goal. Yeboah took space up the pitch, creating a one-versus-one with Steffen who picked off the ball before the 24-year-old Ghanaian-Italian could take a shot.

47'- The Loons doubled their lead after Hassani Dotson played a short pass to Joaquín Pereyra who then delivered a pass to Yeboah in the center of the box. Yeboah controlled the ball before taking a shot that found its way into the bottom left corner of the net.

59' - Yet again, MNUFC continued to put pressure on Colorado after Lod slotted the ball through to Yeboah for a close-range shot that was deflected off Steffen's foot.

68'- Colorado found their first dangerous chance of the second half after the ball was slotted between Minnesota defense to Djordje Mihailovic where he pulled Dayne St. Clair off his line but missed wide.

69' - Two minutes later on the opposite end of the field, Tani Oluwaseyi ran onto a ball that was played over the top, taking open space towards goal he took a left-footed shot from the right side but missed wide of the near post.

82'- Minnesota United scored their third goal of the night after Dotson dribbled towards the inside of the pitch, weaving past four Colorado defenders, for a shot just outside the 18-yard box, where he placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal.

90' + 5' - In the final minutes of stoppage time, Trapp sent a through ball up to Oluwaseyi inside the 18-yard box who cut it back to Sam Sashoua who released the ball from inside the box for a shot on goal but couldn't get the ball on frame.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Robin Lod, Joseph Rosales) - 16'

2-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Joaquín Pereyra, Hassani Dotson) - 47'

3-0 MIN - Hassani Dotson (Sang Bin Jeong) - 82'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (caution) - 25'

COL - Reggie Cannon (caution) - 52'

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) - 79'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 90 + 1'

COL - Calvin Harris (caution) - 90 + 6'

NOTABLE STATS

15 & 21 - Robin Lod recorded his 15th assist of the season, tying Darwin Quintero (15 in 2018) for the most single-season assists in club history. With the assist, he also tied Emanuel Reynoso (21 in 2022) in the club's single-season goal contribution rankings, only behind Darwin Quintero (26 in 2018).

12 - Minnesota United has scored in 12 consecutive games, scoring 22 goals in that run.

7 & 5 - Kelvin Yeboah scored his seventh goal of the season as well as his fifth goal in four consecutive games for the club. Per MLS Communications, Yeboah also became the fourth player in history and first since 2019 to score in five of his first six MLS career matches. Other players are Brian Fernández (Portland Timbers, 2019), Octavio Rivero (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2015) and Juan Pablo Ángel (New York Red Bulls, 2007).

1 - Joaquín Pereyra recorded his first MNUFC and MLS assist after assisting Kelvin Yeboah in the 47th minute.

53 - Minnesota United surpassed a single-season club record of goals scored (52 in 2019) after notching three goals against Colorado Rapids, scoring 53 goals this season.

ATTENDANCE: 19,814

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Jefferson Diaz, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey; M Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod; F Kelvin Yeboah, Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Devin Padelford, Anthony Markanich, Miguel Tapias; M Franco Fragapane; F Samuel Shashoua, Sang Bin Jeong, Loïc Mesanvi, Tani Oluwaseyi

Colorado Rapids XI: GK Zack Steffen; D Keegan Rosenberry ©, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Lalas Abubakar; M Djordje Mihailovic, Oliver Larraz, Connor Ronan; F Rafael Navarro, Omir Fernández, Darren Yapi

Bench: GK Ethan Bandre; D Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Jackson Travis; M Jasper Löffelsend, Wayne Frederick; F Jonathan Lewis, Calvin Harris, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ REAL SALT LAKE

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

10.02.2024 | MLS 2024 Regular Season | Matchday 36

8:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On ranking the team's performance from tonight's match...

"It's the best for sure. We talked countless times, being stood up here around the need for complete performances and to be really dominant at home, to be dominant at all phases of the game. You've seen that tonight, you've seen a really, really accomplished performance that was comfortable against a team [Colorado Rapids] that is right at the top of the table that obviously is a real threat on its day. Across us being composed on the ball, staying connected as a team, using the middle of the pitch well, switching well, we've really managed a tough game there against a team that was very dangerous on the transition. That's probably the biggest step forward that we would take from that game. I just said to the players, I loved everything about the performance from start to finish, the energy, the subs came in with the tactical discipline and it was a really good performance. We are hitting our stride at just the right time which is really important."

On Kelvin Yeboah scoring seven goals in six games and keeping up that pace...

"Let's hope so. He [Kelvin Yeboah] has certainly been - as you've heard me say on countless occasions - exactly what we hoped he would be. A real reference point number 9. Someone that really pushes the culture and we've now got a really good thing going with how it feels day-to-day and the energy and level of commitment from the group and he has played a really big part in taking that to the next level. Beyond the goals he defends really well. He stays really well connected to the team, he sets the pressure really well and he's a really disciplined player. As much as I hope the goals continue I hope that side of the game continues because that's arguably as important to us."

On the keys defensively to the win...

"We did make some subtle changes as to how we were going to defend a couple of problems that they [Colorado Rapids] posed to us and caused us some difficulties in the opening stages of the game [in Colorado]. They have a very distinct way of playing with four very narrow front players that really try and take the space in behind and we did suffer when we went there [Colorado] in the first ten or fifteen minutes. Today, in terms of the execution of some of that subtlety we were outstanding. The wing backs played a big role in that, but the backline was really good. We've been crying out for a complete disciplined 90-minute performance from the backline and that was as good as it gets. I'm really pleased we have been able to right some of the wrongs of the last couple of months at home and some of the errors that we have committed that have led to some frustrating nights here and hopefully that is now put to bed and we can do what I have asked of the players prior to the game - which is do the easy things. We've won some really tricky games away from home, some games under really difficult circumstances and we just need to do the thing that sets most teams apart at the top of this league which is to have a good home record, play with real confidence and energy at home. We have one of the best atmospheres, the best crowds, the best settings in the league so there is no excuse in that sense. Tonight we really used that well and we attacked the first five or ten minutes of either half which made a big difference for us. There was none of that nervousness or tension that you felt at home over the course of the couple of months. So fingers crossed that's a line in the sand that we can really use as a benchmark here."

On how scoring first impacted the game...

"We were clinical in front of the goal. Of course, Kelvin's [Yeboah] helped that, I can't imagine he looks back at the first one and says, it's the best goal he's ever scored but he's there and it gets us in front. That changes the dynamic, we have suffered here [Allianz Field] for starting games relatively well and then finding ourselves very quickly through one chance being down and obviously that changes the dynamic of the game. And almost always it feels like late on [in the game] we're chasing here with good energy and creating a lot of chances. We've struggled to put complete performances together and I'm also sort of loath to almost take the season as a whole because that period in the middle was not representative at all of what we are now and what we were at the beginning. So, that middle period really skews the home record, some awkward situations here and some odd scenarios, I would say. But in general, we haven't been good enough at home. Even in these two good spells and now we've got to make sure we build on this."

On what was the plan today against Colorado...

ESP: "Sabíamos exactamente lo que necesitábamos hacer contra ellos porque ellos juegan de una manera muy específica y pueden causar un cierto número de problemas para nosotros y en todo caso asegurar que estábamos mejor que en el partido de colorado. Porque cometimos ahí muchos errores defendiendo el espacio de atrás con detalles de la línea defensiva. Hoy es un rendimiento más completo y más disciplinado. Y hemos casi perfectamente defendido sus amenazas y eso es la plataforma para nosotros después construir el juego y controlar el partido con mucha más compostura en comparación con partidos anteriores en casa y ahora estoy tan feliz por una actuación muy completa en ese sentido y es un gran paso adelante. Y queremos poder avanzar y evolucionar y construir algo especial aquí."

ENG: "We knew exactly what we needed to do against them. They play in a very specific manner and they can cause a number of problems. For us, we wanted to ensure that we played better than the game we played in Colorado because there we committed a lot of mistakes in details defending the back defensive line. Today's performance was more complete, better disciplined. I think we almost perfectly defended all of their threats and that's the base for us to build the game and control it with a lot more composure in comparison with other home games. I am very happy for a complete performance in that sense and it's a huge step forward. We want to continue growing and build something special here."

On biggest changes in the defense...

"I think, again, loathe to take the season as a whole in that sense because we do feel that through that period with so much change, so many absences, so many players in and out, I think from a defensive set place perspective, you're always likely to suffer, I think, particularly inconsistencies in the back line, inconsistencies in understanding roles and responsibilities. You make five changes at the end of the game with players coming into the game that are certainly not familiar, number one, with the level threateningly, but number two, with the way in which things need to be dealt with. That in itself is enough of a problem. I feel now for sure, consistency has helped. Addition of a couple of key players has really helped, and the work that's getting done behind the scenes is really good. I've said all along, I don't think over the course of the season, it wasn't a lack of attention problem. It wasn't a lack of detail. But I think now it's come together, touch wood, relatively nicely where the work behind the scenes is really good and the way in which the players have responded to that and are now performing on game day has made a big difference, but that's something that we've got to ensure that we're not complacent around. We don't get carried away with the fact that it's been a sort of relatively clean slate for a month or so. We know every game in the MLS is a real set play threat, and we got to make sure that we're on point with that."

On Robin Lod and his playmaking abilities becoming better...

"Yeah. I'm really pleased that in the last two games, Lod [Robin] is back to his creative best. And I think again, he was the one who suffered through the middle period, through the early months of the summer for lots of changes in position and us being really reliant on him to fill gaps because of his versatility. I think now you're seeing when we're attacking, you're seeing the best version of Lod [Robin] in the areas of the pitch that are most suited to his skill set, and he's also playing with a couple of players that [he] obviously has a good connection with. The intuition of the front players, you can see, is starting to fall into place. I feel, of course, on his day, he's one of the most creative players, one of the most valuable players at the top of the pitch in this division. And I think now we are fortunate. We got players that can connect with them and also players that can get on the ends of the passes and make sure we convert a lot of what he creates."

On Hassani Dotson's recent form...

"I've said it openly, I think over the course of this ten game mini-season, as I've told you, that he's been certainly one of our best players and someone that alongside Wil [Trapp] on the middle, you can really rely on, number one, give the team real energy, discipline. Rarely over the course of the last, six or seven games have been a single question mark against those two in terms of their tactical discipline, how well they carry the message that we as coaches put on the player's door from the beginning of the game. And also when you add to that, the dynamism that he's playing with, the goals, the attacking threat. I think again, he's benefited from us slightly changing the way in which he's used. We've taken the reins off him a little bit, and we've tried to make sure that he can use his legs and his running power, and he can play off the front well. And he's in great form and someone that I am really pleased to have right back in his rhythm because he's a very good player on his day in this league."

MIDFIELDER ROBIN LOD

On his reactions about setting the club record for assists in a season...

"I just heard about it. Obviously it's a nice way."

On if he planned to bounce it off Kelvin Yeboah and into goal..

"Yeah, I guess for him [Kelvin Yeboah], even if people are trying to score goals, he will be there to score those. He reacted really well to that one, for sure."

On feeling more comfortable with the whole team..

"The whole season has been up and down. Now for the final push we are finding some rhythm. We have all the players here now, we are getting to know each other, getting better every game. It's looking good now."

On Kelvin Yeboah scoring 7 goals in 6 games...

"If he [Kelvin Yeboah] plays like that for sure. He has the confidence for sure, the skills, and the talent. If he keeps working like he has, for sure."

On the total team performance...

"It was a really good game for us against a really good team [Colorado Rapids]. They didn't have much today against us. It was one of the best performances we had at Allianz Field this year."

On how they are set with three games remaining...

"We are trying to win as many games now in the last three games and see where they put us. Surely, we are showing we are peaking at the right moment so hopefully we keep going."

On the team's confidence level...

"It's really good. We've had good games now in a row and there's not many games left. But, surely we want to be in the playoffs."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On if he saw Robin's shot before he hit it right into the goal...

"Yes, I saw him, it was instinct."

On if he thinks it was the team's best performance since he's been here...

"I would say one of the best yes, definitely yes, I think this time we have been working more than the last time. I think the last home game, we also had a really good home game unfortunately we didn't get the results done but it is all about input. You know we don't try to focus too much on the result but more on the input of the team, on how consistent we are, how we play, how we attack, and how we defend and all of it comes to play and then eventually the result will follow."

On how bad he wanted to score a hat trick...

"I want it so bad but then I saw the coach changed me and I was like give me five more minutes, but it was good. The most important thing was to get the win for the team, after that Hassani [Dotson] made it three-zero then I said okay you can probably just take me off."

On his confidence level with seven goals in six games...

"My confidence level is right where it has to be. You can't ride the highs too high, and you can't ride the lows too low. I try to stay in between and be humble and be confident at the same time."

On how he has started each game with a different rotation of guys and the differences from previous games...

"I mean it is good because we need everyone to be involved in the team, playing with all the players is different so I have to adjust myself in between who I play with so I try to position myself more comfortably as it would see me to play me the ball. Everybody has different qualities and talents."

On how this league is different with having playoffs compared to other leagues and how often he looks at the standings to see where Minnesota is at...

"We are looking at it [the standings] quite often as you know we are very close to getting on the seventh and the sixth position we are going to go lead we are not going to look at it too much because it also brings nothing, the most is played on the pitch so that is what we are going to try to do."

On how he felt after scoring two goals...

"I feel very good, I was really happy. I was happy for the team, for the players and for the squad because we really have been working hard for this."

On how looked very enthusiastic and determined to bring the team forward on the field and where his attitude came from...

"Yes, I think the team has aggressiveness and we need this kind of energy to pull ourselves always to win the games."

On how he felt and any words to the fans who gave him a standing ovation when he got subbed off the field...

"I was really emotional and I was very thankful for the fans and for everybody that applauded me. I mean to have a standing ovation like this you don't get it too often so I am really glad to be in the team and to have fans seeing this."

On how we should expect Minnesota United to perform in the next games...

"Win, to win everything."

