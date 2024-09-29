Houston Dynamo FC Clinch Playoff Berth Despite 1-0 Road Loss to Seattle Sounders FC

September 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SEATTLE, Wash. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 1-0 on the road to Seattle Sounders FC tonight but clinched their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs due to FC Dallas' loss versus Orlando City SC earlier in the evening.

The feat marks the first time Houston has qualified for the postseason in consecutive years since 2013.

The Dynamo are still undefeated in 14 of their last 17 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 30 times over that stretch.

Seattle opened scoring in the 22nd minute when Paul Rothrock ran onto a loose ball inside the box and found the inside of the far post.

Defender Griffin Dorsey had Houston's first scoring opportunity of the match when he chased down a blocked shot near the touchline and hit a tight-angle volley that forced the Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei to get low and block the shot.

The Sounders almost doubled their lead in the 30th minute when Jordan Morris met a cross from the left side, but his shot hit the post and went behind goal.

Defender Erik Sviatchenko stepped up with a key block near the goal line that saved a potential scoring opportunity for Seattle. The Danish center back finished the night with three clearances and two interceptions.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark stepped up for his first of two saves on the night in the 35th minute, getting low to quell the danger of a tight-angle shot from Albert Rusnak. Clark stepped up again in the 39th minute to dive and corral a Rusnak shot from outside of the box.

Midfielder Artur took his chances from deep in 59th minute after a loose ball fell towards the Brazilian just outside the box where he set himself up and got his shot blocked by Seattle's backline.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2, before hitting the road again on Saturday, Oct. 5 to face St. Louis CITY. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available via SeatGeek HERE.

---

Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-8, 50 pts.) 1-0 Houston Dynamo FC (13-9-9, 48 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 31

Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Seattle Sounders FC 1 0 1

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

SEA: Paul Rothrock 4 (unassisted) 22'

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei (C); Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez, Alex Roldan; Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 84'), Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 84'), Albert Rusnak, Pedro de la Vega (Reed Baker-Whiting 64'); Jordan Morris

Unused substitutes: Nathan, Jon Bell, Danny Musovski, Andrew Thomas, Dany Leyva, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 10 (three players tied with 2); Shots on goal: 4 (Albert Rusnak 2); Fouls: 7 (Yeimar Gomez 3); Offside: 1 (Paul Rothrock); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 1 (Stefan Frei)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark (C); Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey (Gabe Segal 80'); Aliyu Ibrahim (McKinze Gaines 45'), Sebastian Kowalczyk, Artur (Jan Gregus 89'), Coco Carrasquilla, Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 80'); Sebastian Ferriera (Brad Smith 72')

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres, Andrew Tarbell, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 7 (Amine Bassi 2); Shots on goal: 1 (Griffin Dorsey); Fouls: 10 (Coco Carrasquilla 3); Offside: 0; Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 2 (Steve Clark)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 28'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 49'

SEA: Yeimar Gomez (caution; foul) 62'

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla (caution; foul) 78'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant: Micheal Barwegen

Assistant: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy skies

