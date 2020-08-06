The Diamond Dig Is Back $2200 Faini Diamond Buried in the Infield Saturday August 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The world is full of gold diggers, but on Saturday, August 15, The Birdcage will be full of diamond diggers in a scene that might be more intense and entertaining than the Sioux Falls Canaries' baseball game that night.

One of last season's most popular promotions returns with the Ladies Night Diamond Dig, presented by Faini Designs Jewelry Studio.

The Canaries will bury a $2,200 diamond from Faini somewhere in the infield prior to the 6:05 p.m. first pitch. After the Birds host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, dozens of women who purchased VIP tickets (and may have enjoyed some wine) will search the dirt with spoons to find and claim their new best friend.

Each participant will receive a game ticket, access to a VIP suite for a wine-tasting event, a goody bag full of coupons and gift cards to local boutiques, and the potentially magic digging spoon.

"This is one of the wildest things the Canaries have ever done," general manager Duell Higbe said. "The women at last year's event had such a blast, we had to bring it back, and we're thrilled to have Faini Designs on board."

To register for a chance at the diamond, go to the Canaries' Ladies Night Diamond Dig promo page.

