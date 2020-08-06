Dogs Best Goldeyes with Two-Out Hits

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-12) lost 5-1 to the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

With the Goldeyes ahead 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Michael Crouse lined a two-out, two-run single left-centre that scored Blake Allemand and Harrison Smith.

Allemand made it 4-1 Chicago (14-13) in the top of the sixth with a two-out, two-run home run to right-centre.

In the top of the seventh, Joey Terdoslavich's two-out single brought home Brett Milazzo with the Dogs' fifth and final run.

Dogs' relievers Wes Helsabeck, Casey Crosby, and Adam Choplick combined for five scoreless innings to preserve the win for starting pitcher Jacob Dahlberg (2-1). Dahlberg allowed one earned run on eight hits in five-plus innings. Dahlberg walked one and struck out one.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Kevin Hilton (4-1) took the loss, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits in six and two-thirds innings. Hilton walked one and struck out three.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Logan Hill singled home Eric Wood with two outs. Hill finished the game with four hits, tying a career-high for a second time this season. Hill's fourth hit was a double in the bottom of the eighth, and was the 500th base hit of his professional career.

Nate Antone and Kent Hasler combined for two and one-third innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts.

The series concludes Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Frank Duncan (4-1, 2.78) takes on left-hander Thomas Dorminy (4-0, 3.03). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

