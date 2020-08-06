Milkmen Win Game Two Thanks to Massive Blast from Adam Walker

August 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





Henderson Alvarez made his American Association debut tonight, getting the ball to start for the Milkmen. His first pitch crossed the playe at a sizzling 98 MPH. Andrew Ely gave him a ride, though, as the first batter of the game hit a triple off the wall. He later came in to score on a chopper by Alay Lago.

It took until the fourth inning for the Milkmen to get their bats going against the Canaries starter Kurt Heyer, the former Milwaukee hurler. scoring their first run. Logan Trowbridge reached with a single and stole second, then came around to score on a base hard hit single up the middle by Dylan Tice that tied the game up at 1-1.

Milwaukee kept swinging in the fifth and rocked Kurt Heyer. A hit from Brett Vertigan got things started and Adam Walker hit a massive three-run home run that extended the Milkmen lead. Jose Sermo hit the ball at the right field wall to earn himself a ground rule double which brought in an additional run for the Milkmen.

Alvarez left the game having pitched four innings, only allowing one run and striking out two. Jake Matthys came in for three innings after and only allowed one run. The Canaries pecked back in the seventh inning with Ryan Long being put out at first base but not before Grant Kay scores. At the end of the seventh inning Milkmen with the lead 5-2.

Myles Smith came in for the eighth inning, striking out all three batters. Peyton Grey ended the game for Milwaukee with a three-up, three-down ninth inning to earn the save.

For game highlights and more, click here.The Milkmen in the middle of a long homestand, but if you can't catch the games in person, you can watch on AA Baseball TV. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

The Milkmen continue their series with the Canaries at Franklin Field on August 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. For tickets and more information visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.