Dogs Sweep Goldeyes, Win Fifth Straight
August 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
FARGO, ND. - The Chicago Dogs piled up seven runs and 11 hits to cap off a three-game road sweep of the first-place Winnipeg Goldeyes. Starter Thomas Dorminy dealt five one-run innings to earn his league-leading fifth win while striking out four. Relievers Paul Schwendel and Harrison Smith then held the Dogs' fifth consecutive win, which pushed the team's record to a season-best 15-13.
Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy
Losing Pitcher: RHP Frank Duncan
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: RHP Paul Schwendel. The hard-throwing righty struck out four Goldeyes and didn't yield a single baserunner, keeping the Dogs in the driver's seat down the home stretch.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Friday, 6:35 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago) vs. TBA
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: Two-way player Harrison Smith blasted a home run over the left field wall in the sixth inning. In just 54 at-bats, the second-year utility man has racked up five home runs, good for a home run every 10.8 at-bats. Last season, Smith hit two longballs in 116 at-bats.
