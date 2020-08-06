Dogs Sweep Goldeyes, Win Fifth Straight

August 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





FARGO, ND. - The Chicago Dogs piled up seven runs and 11 hits to cap off a three-game road sweep of the first-place Winnipeg Goldeyes. Starter Thomas Dorminy dealt five one-run innings to earn his league-leading fifth win while striking out four. Relievers Paul Schwendel and Harrison Smith then held the Dogs' fifth consecutive win, which pushed the team's record to a season-best 15-13.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy

Losing Pitcher: RHP Frank Duncan

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: RHP Paul Schwendel. The hard-throwing righty struck out four Goldeyes and didn't yield a single baserunner, keeping the Dogs in the driver's seat down the home stretch.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Friday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago) vs. TBA

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: Two-way player Harrison Smith blasted a home run over the left field wall in the sixth inning. In just 54 at-bats, the second-year utility man has racked up five home runs, good for a home run every 10.8 at-bats. Last season, Smith hit two longballs in 116 at-bats.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.