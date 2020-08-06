Dogs Complete Sweep of Goldeyes

August 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-13) lost 7-2 to the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Michael Crouse led off the game with a single and scored from first on Edwin Arroyo's double to left-centre. Arroyo took third on a flyball to left from Joey Terdoslavich, and scored on KC Hobson's groundball to third.

Jonathan Moroney singled home Logan Hill with two outs in the bottom of the second to pull the Goldeyes within 2-1.

The Dogs (15-13) then scored in four of the next five innings to increase their lead. Arroyo singled home Crouse in the top of the third, while Brett Milazzo's RBI single in the fourth chased home Harrison Smith. Smith then made it 6-1 in the top of the sixth with a two-out, two-run home run to left.

The Dogs added a run in the top of the seventh when Crouse scored on a Hobson sacrifice fly.

Kyle Martin drilled a home run to right leading off the bottom of the ninth before Smith recovered and closed out the inning.

Dogs' starter Thomas Dorminy (5-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on five hits over five innings. Dorminy walked two and struck out four.

Frank Duncan (4-2) started for Winnipeg and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds. Duncan walked none and struck out two.

Jose Jose and Victor Capellan each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes are off both Friday and Saturday, and return to action Sunday evening against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch from Newman Outdoor Field is at 5:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

