Saints Dropped by RedHawks 10-2

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had hopes of a three-game sweep against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Unfortunately, they ran into a red-hot pitcher in Matt Tomshaw. The Saints were blanked over the first eight innings and lost 10-2 on Thursday night in front of 1179 at CHS Field.

The Saints looked like they were going to hit Tomshaw as Mikey Reynolds and Nate Samson led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles. Tomshaw, however, retired the next three hitters to get out of the jam.

The Saints wouldn't touch Tomshaw until the ninth as he allowed just two base hits from the second through the eighth, both to Reynolds on a one out double in the third and an infield single to short in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks bats pounded out 15 hits and it started in the first against Saints starter Eddie Medina. Brennan Metzger led off the game with a single to left-center. Forrestt Allday was then hit by a pitch. With one out, Drew Ward doubled in a run to make it 1-0. A walk to Leo Pina loaded the bases and, with two outs, Christian Ibarra walked to force in a run and make it 2-0.

The RedHawks would add a run in the third on an RBI double from Metzger.

In the fifth Ward led off with a single and Pina reached on a fielding error by third baseman Chesny Young. A fielder's choice from Dario Pizzano put runners at the corners. Ibarra made it 4-0 with an RBI single to left. A fielder's choice once again put runners at the corners and Trey Hair made it 5-0 with a single to right-center. A wild pitch scored Nick Kahle to make it 6-0.

The RedHawks would add two in the eighth on a two-run homer from Allday, his second of the season, and two more in the ninth on a sac fly from Hair and an RBI single from Allday to make it 10-0.

The Saints finally got to Tomshaw in the ninth when the first three hitters reached as Young singled, Chris Chinea doubled him to third, and Josh Allen drove them both home with a single.

The Saints now welcome in the Sioux Falls Canaries to CHS Field for the first of a three-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Matt Solter (3-1, 3.92) to the mound against Canaries RHP Tyler Herron (3-0, 7.31). The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and on aabaseball.tv and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

