The Break Presented by the General: Armando's Advice from Shaq

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Star Memphis Hustle forward Armando Bacot joined series narrator Shaquille O'Neal on a taping of his podcast during #NBAAllStar and got advice from the Hall of Famer as he continues pushing towards his NBA dream on Episode 4 of The Break presented by The General Insurance.

