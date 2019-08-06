The Ant-Man Dupes the 'Gades

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Antoine Duplantis delivered the walk-off hit to send the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 2-1 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades Tuesday at MCU Park. With the victory, the Cyclones sit just 1/2 a game back of first place.

W: Hejka (1-0)

L: Gross (1-3)

BIG MOMENTS

Down 1-0 in the ninth, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game and secure the walk-off victory. Jake Mangum's RBI single scored Kennie Taylor from third base, and Antoine Duplantis' run-scoring single plated Jake Ortega to send Brooklyn to a 2-1 victory.

Pedro Diaz's RBI single in the seventh against Brooklyn's Hunter Parsons broke the scoreless tie, giving Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

For the fourth consecutive game, Garrison Bryant tossed a quality start. In the no-decision, the righty shut out the Renegades over six innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Garrison Bryant: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Antoine Duplantis: 1-4, RBI, HBP

Jake Mangum: 2-3, RBI, BB, SAC, SB

Jake Ortega: 1-1, R

NEWS & NOTES

Since July 4, Garrison Bryant has allowed six earned runs over his past 41 innings, posting a 1.32 ERA. Bryant has also started all three of Brooklyn's early Camp Day games this season - two at home and one on the road.

Antoine Duplantis threw out K.V. Edwards at home plate to end the seventh inning, collecting his team-leading seventh outfield assist of the season.

Brooklyn has won six of eight games against the Renegades in 2019.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Michel Otanez (1-1, 0.87) vs. LHP Ben Brecht (1-0, 0.87)

