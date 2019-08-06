The Ant-Man Dupes the 'Gades
August 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - Antoine Duplantis delivered the walk-off hit to send the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 2-1 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades Tuesday at MCU Park. With the victory, the Cyclones sit just 1/2 a game back of first place.
W: Hejka (1-0)
L: Gross (1-3)
BIG MOMENTS
Down 1-0 in the ninth, the Cyclones rallied to tie the game and secure the walk-off victory. Jake Mangum's RBI single scored Kennie Taylor from third base, and Antoine Duplantis' run-scoring single plated Jake Ortega to send Brooklyn to a 2-1 victory.
Pedro Diaz's RBI single in the seventh against Brooklyn's Hunter Parsons broke the scoreless tie, giving Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.
For the fourth consecutive game, Garrison Bryant tossed a quality start. In the no-decision, the righty shut out the Renegades over six innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Garrison Bryant: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Antoine Duplantis: 1-4, RBI, HBP
Jake Mangum: 2-3, RBI, BB, SAC, SB
Jake Ortega: 1-1, R
NEWS & NOTES
Since July 4, Garrison Bryant has allowed six earned runs over his past 41 innings, posting a 1.32 ERA. Bryant has also started all three of Brooklyn's early Camp Day games this season - two at home and one on the road.
Antoine Duplantis threw out K.V. Edwards at home plate to end the seventh inning, collecting his team-leading seventh outfield assist of the season.
Brooklyn has won six of eight games against the Renegades in 2019.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley - Wednesday, 7 p.m.
MCU Park - Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Michel Otanez (1-1, 0.87) vs. LHP Ben Brecht (1-0, 0.87)
Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from August 6, 2019
- The Ant-Man Dupes the 'Gades - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.