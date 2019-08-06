'Birds Drop 5th Game in a Row

August 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





Norwhich, C.T. (August 6th, 2019) - Tuesday night was another tough one for the IronBirds, as they surrendered two unearned runs in a 3-2 loss to Connecticut. Aberdeen has now lost five in a row going into tomorrow's series finale.

W: Zac Shepherd

L: Kyle Martin

S: Yaya Chentouf

BIG MOMENTS

1st inning: Aberdeen got on the board the old fasioned way. Singles for Shayne Fontana and Andrew Daschbach made it 1-0 quick.

5th Inning: That lead held until the 5th. The leadoff hitter reached on an error. A hit and a groundout scored him and tied the game at one.

6th inning: The IronBirds answred with an unearned run of their own. Kyle Stowers scored on an error after reaching on a walk and made it 2-1 IronBirds

7th inning: Connecticut got all the runs they needed. Two runs on 2 hits, inclduing the game winning RBI for Eliezer Alfonso made it 3-2.

NEWS AND NOTES

Kevin Magee was nearly perfect for Aberdeen. The lefty starter went six, two hit innings allowing one unearned run.

The IronBirds have lost five in a row for the first time since all year.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds at Tigers, Wednesday, 7:05 P.M.

Dodd Stadium - Norwhich, CT

New York-Penn League Stories from August 6, 2019

