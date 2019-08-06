Jake Randa Homers in Doubledays Win over Spikes

AUBURN, NY - While a storm earlier in the afternoon put a damper on the pyrotechnics that were scheduled for after Tuesdayt's game, Doubledays fans weren't sent home without some fireworks. A Jake Randa bomb separated Auburn (20-30) from the Spikes (25-26), taking the series with a 5-1 win.

Niomar Gomez - rewarded with his first win since June 21 - had himself an excellent bounceback start after two straight seven-run outings. Though he did start off the game by surrendering a first-pitch home run, he escaped the first with three strikeouts and never looked back. The ball exploded out of his hands for the duration of his five frames of work, improving upon his already impressive 11.0 strikeouts-per-nine-innings mark with a seven strikeout performance.

Spikes starter Enmanuel Solano stranded two Doubledays on base in the first but couldn't escape the second as Eric Senior knotted things back up at one-apiece with a single. Jack Dunn hustled in to score from second base, but Senior wasn't so lucky, getting thrown out at second after trying to sneak an extra 90-feet on the throw home.

The Doubledays and Spikes both exchanged zeros on the scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth when Auburn was finally able to break the stalemate. Following a walk from Jose Sanchez, Randa launched his third home run of the season to right field to give the Doubledays their first lead of the night, 3-1.

"I've kind of been inconsistent as of late," Randa said. "I went on a little bit of a skid these last couple of games, so I've been coming in early every day and tweaking things. I'm trying a lot of new things here since I've gotten here from college and it's a process and I'm sticking with it. I'm just hoping the results pan out the way they need to."

Auburn then tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh inning off of new pitcher Connor Lunn. Dunn and Albert Carrillo connected for back-to-back singles, and back-to-back wild pitches brought in the first run of the inning. Caldioli Sanfler brought in the second on a ground ball to centerfield.

Gilberto Chu and Tyler Yankosky continued to shut down State College long after Gomez left the mound. The pair combined for four scoreless innings to close out the game with both pitchers only allowing one hit apiece. Chu's three inning appearance lowered his ERA to a shiny 2.51, while Yankosky shut the door with his fourth straight scoreless outing.

The Doubledays will be back in action Wednesday at 7PM and aim for the series sweep against the Spikes. Listen in on the action on fingerlakes1.com, milb.streamguys1.com, or the TuneIn app.

