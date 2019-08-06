Spinners Tally Five Hits, Two Home Runs in 16-4 Rout by ValleyCats

TROY, N.Y. - From the beginning, the nail was put on the coffin.

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, allowed eight runs in the first four innings alone, while only being able to muster five hits en route to a 16-4 defeat at the hands of the Tri-City ValleyCats, affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Not only did the Spinners (30-20) and ValleyCats (21-28) combined for 20 runs between them, they also hit six home runs between them - a 2019 season record for both teams.

Outside of a Marino Campana solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, Joe Davis supplied the rest of the offense for Lowell. Davis got them on the board in the top of the third when he popped out to Tri-City shortstop AJ Lee, scoring Jecorrah Arnold from third base, cutting the ValleyCat lead to 6-1.

Davis later contributed two more runs when he sent a towering blast to left field that cleared both walls and traveled over 420 feet and left the bat at 109 MPH.

The Spinners pitchers did everything they could, but it was not enough as each one of them gave up a home run to a ValleyCats batter on Tuesday night.

Lowell is back in action on Wednesday night where they look to avoid the sweep. The Spinners will send 2019 6th-round selection Chris Murphy to the mound, Murphy still in search of his first professional win. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

