Scrappers Game Tonight Postponed

August 6, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Tonight's Scrappers game against the West Virginia Black Bears has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a part of a double header on Saturday, August 31 at 5:05pm. Anyone with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for tickets of equal or lesser value to any 2019 regular season home game. The Scrappers will play tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7 at 7:05pm with gates opening at 6:00pm.

The Chevy All Stars Box Office is open Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm. Tickets must be exchanged in person. For more information please call 330-505-0000.

