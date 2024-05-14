The #1 Beatles Tribute Band to Return to Lancaster

Beatlemania returns to Lancaster! Back by popular demand, the top Beatles Tribute Band in the world, the Liverpool Legends will return to rock Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, August 10th! Music fans of Central Pennsylvania can look forward to a one-of-a-kind 2-hour concert where they are taken back into history to relive the different eras of the most influential band in popular music history.

Some facts about the Liverpool Legends:

- The four members of the Liverpool Legends were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.

- Internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends have toured the world culminating with two sold out performances for 20,000 people at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, as well as performances in India, Israel, Ecuador, Chile, England, Canada and throughout the United States.

- Liverpool Legends recorded and produced all The Beatles songs for the album "Fan Fun Memories" which was nominated for a Grammy award.

- They have headlined at the prestigious Rose Bowl four times, performing for over 160,000 people.

- They have performed at the world-famous Carnegie Hall.

- They were chosen over every other Beatles tribute band in the world by top television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer to portray the band that changed the course of music forever.

- They were voted the "Tribute Show of the Year" in 2022.

Gates will open at 5PM with the Liverpool Legends taking the stage at 7PM. The stage will be located directly behind second base on the infield of Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Tickets to the Liverpool Legends concert at Clipper Magazine Stadium will go on sale to the general public Mon. May 20th and range in price from $25-$50. Stormers Season Ticket Holders will be able to purchase tickets early through an exclusive pre-sale.

Tickets may be purchased at lancasterstormers.com or by calling the BCF Group Box Office at 717-509-4487.

