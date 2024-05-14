Ducks' Offense Explodes in Victory Over Revs

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 12-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run home run to left center field off the bat of Frank Schwindel against Revolution starting pitcher Will Stewart. York got to within 2-1 in the bottom of the frame versus Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. on Donovan Casey's RBI single.

The Flock scored four more times in the fifth for a 6-1 advantage, highlighted by a run scoring single from Jackie Bradey Jr., a wild pitch, and a two-run base knock from Hector Gomez. The Revolution pulled to within 6-4 in that same inning on an RBI single from David Washington and a pair of Ducks errors.

The visitors broke the game wide open in the sixth adding five more runs for an 11-4 cushion on run-scoring base hits from Bradley Jr. and Schwindel and a three-run bomb over the Arch Nemesis in left field off the bat of Gomez. Gomez put the icing on the cake in the eighth as he drove in Taylor Kohlwey for his sixth run batted in of the ballgame which closed the scoring out.

Woods Jr. (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits across five innings pitched, walking three and striking out six. Stewart (0-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking three while striking out five.

Gomez and Schwindel led the way offensively for Long Island with three hits apiece, while Gomez became the first Ducks player this season to drive home six runs in a ballgame.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 5.40) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Ethan Lindow (1-0, 4.00).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

