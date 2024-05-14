Legends Field Hosting KHSAA Baseball Opening Rounds

May 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The first and second rounds of the 2024 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare will return to the home of the Lexington Legends at Legends Field on June 6-8.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament back to Legends Field. Hosting such a prestigious event highlights our commitment to promoting baseball excellence and community engagement here in Lexington," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends.

The ballpark previously served as the host site of the Baseball State Tournament from 2002- 2021, as well as for the opening two rounds of the 2023 tournament.

Following its opening weekend, the 2024 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament is scheduled to conduct its semifinal and final rounds at Kentucky Proud Park on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington on June 14-15.

Tickets to all 15 games will be made available online only at khsaatickets.org

