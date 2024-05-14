Sierra Becomes First Boxcars Player to Have Contract Purchased

Hagerstown, MD - Magneuris Sierra has become the first player in Hagerstown Flying Boxcars history to have his contract purchased.

It was announced today that the outfielder had his contract purchased by Monclova of the Mexican League. The leadoff hitter for the Flying Boxcars made his mark on the team early, leading the team in batting average (.333) and hits (21) with 1 home run on the season and 8 runs batted in. The former Major Leaguer will now head to Monclova to continue his '24 season, and is the 13th ALPB player to have their contract purchased this season.

