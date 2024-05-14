Lexington Tops High Point, 3-1

May 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C - The Lexington Legends overpowered the High Point Rockers with a pair of home runs in downing the Rockers 3-1 on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The game was delayed 45 minutes at the start due to rain.

High Point took an early lead 1-0 when Evan Edwards hit his first home run of the year in the second inning. The Rockers continued to hold the lead into the fifth inning as High Point starter Ryan Weiss allowed just four hits and struck out seven through the first four innings.

Lexington took the lead, 2-1 in the fifth when Matt Bottcher singled and scored on a homer by Pedro Gonzalez.

Weiss left the game after 5.1 innings of work, allowing six hits and striking out eight with two walks. David McKay allowed a solo homer to DH Kole Cottam in the seventh as the Legends took a 3-1 lead.

Lexington starter Nic Laio (W, 2-1) allowed just one run and three hits while striking out nine and not issuing a walk during his seven innings of work. Elio Serrano came on in the eighth and finished with three strikeouts and his first save of the season.

Game two of the series is set for an 11:05 a.m. start on Wednesday at Truist Point.

