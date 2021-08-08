Thank You, Beloit
August 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
Snappers fans could not have been more excited about everything that took place at ABC Supply Stadium this past week. The highly anticipated public unveiling of Beloit's new ballpark and community center, nestled along the banks of the Rock River in downtown Beloit, marked a new era both for the Beloit Snappers and the city.
Tuesday, August 3, ABC Supply Stadium opened to a sold-out crowd of 3,500 fans. Every fan experienced something Beloit has never seen before. A downtown stadium built by the community for the community. All 3,500 fans also left the ballpark with a commemorative 'I was here for the first game at ABC Supply Stadium' ticket and a fireworks show to remember.
The rest of the week was highlighted by Jim Caldwell's first pitch, NBA champion Pat Connaughton surprising the crowd with a hype-up speech, UW Madison's marching band, the largest Snappy Chases Beloit has ever seen, two fireworks shows, Wisconsin's newest and most popular mascot race, Sunday Family Funday, and so much more we could not fit it all here. Final first week tallies for the condiment race: Krazy Ketchup - 4, Rowdy Ranch - 1, Mighty Mustard - 0.
The Snappers welcomed home almost 10,000 fans during opening week. So many smiles, laughs, and unforgettable moments that will last a lifetime. On behalf of the Snappers organization to the entire Stateline community, thank you for an amazing first week at ABC Supply Stadium. Thank you, Beloit, and Welcome Home.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from August 8, 2021
- 'Caps Capped in Extras - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Thank You, Beloit - Beloit Snappers
- Ward Hits for the Cycle and Wisconsin Holds on for a Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Quad Cities Holds off Kernels in Series Finale - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cedar Rapids Drops Finale to Quad Cities - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Win in 10 Innings, Pull to Within One Game of First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Take Series Finale from Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Lugnuts Hammer Captains, Capture Series - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains Drop Third in a Row to Finish Series with Lansing - Lake County Captains
- Fort Wayne Rallies to Take Series on Sunday - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps End Winning Road Trip With 3rd Consecutive Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: August 8 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Snappers Stories
- Thank You, Beloit
- Snappers Clinch First Series Win at ABC Supply Stadium
- Snappers Cruise to Third Win In-A-Row Over Timber Rattlers
- Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner - Snappers Win Second Straight Over Timber Rattlers
- Johnston Shines in Snappers First Win at ABC Supply Stadium