Thank You, Beloit

Snappers fans could not have been more excited about everything that took place at ABC Supply Stadium this past week. The highly anticipated public unveiling of Beloit's new ballpark and community center, nestled along the banks of the Rock River in downtown Beloit, marked a new era both for the Beloit Snappers and the city.

Tuesday, August 3, ABC Supply Stadium opened to a sold-out crowd of 3,500 fans. Every fan experienced something Beloit has never seen before. A downtown stadium built by the community for the community. All 3,500 fans also left the ballpark with a commemorative 'I was here for the first game at ABC Supply Stadium' ticket and a fireworks show to remember.

The rest of the week was highlighted by Jim Caldwell's first pitch, NBA champion Pat Connaughton surprising the crowd with a hype-up speech, UW Madison's marching band, the largest Snappy Chases Beloit has ever seen, two fireworks shows, Wisconsin's newest and most popular mascot race, Sunday Family Funday, and so much more we could not fit it all here. Final first week tallies for the condiment race: Krazy Ketchup - 4, Rowdy Ranch - 1, Mighty Mustard - 0.

The Snappers welcomed home almost 10,000 fans during opening week. So many smiles, laughs, and unforgettable moments that will last a lifetime. On behalf of the Snappers organization to the entire Stateline community, thank you for an amazing first week at ABC Supply Stadium. Thank you, Beloit, and Welcome Home.

