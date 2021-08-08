Cubs Take Series Finale from Chiefs

South Bend, IN - Masyn Winn, the Cardinals fifth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, collected three hits and drove in three runs, but the Chiefs fell 10-5 to the South Bend Cubs on Sunday. South Bend took four of six to secure a series victory.

For the second contest in a row, the Chiefs scored first. After a Todd Lott walk and a Francisco Hernandez single, a fielding error loaded the bases. Following a Zade Richardson strikeout, a two-out error again proved costly for South Bend. A fielding error by Jake Slaughter allowed Lott to cross the plate and Peoria jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Winn, the next batter, reached on an infield hit to make it 2-0.

South Bend answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. After a lead-off double by Yonathan Perlaza, Jake Slaughter drove him in with a single. Later in the inning, a sac fly knotted the game at 2-2.

It looked as if both pitching staffs had settled in before Winn delivered again in the fourth. With runners on second and third, Winn lined a base hit into center, scoring Tyler Reichenborn and Zade Richardson. For Winn, it was his first three-RBI game at the High-A level and the Chiefs once again led by a pair.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cubs posted yet another crooked number in the series by putting up a five-spot in the frame. With the Chiefs leading 4-3, back-to-back two-run singles from Josue Huma and Scott McKeon flipped the game back to South Bend's favor, as they took a 7-4 lead.

The Chiefs pulled one closer in their half of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 7-5. Yet, South Bend had one more answer, a three-run blast from Alexander Canario which created the final margin, a 10-5 Cubs win.

