Cubs Take Series Finale from Chiefs
August 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
South Bend, IN - Masyn Winn, the Cardinals fifth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, collected three hits and drove in three runs, but the Chiefs fell 10-5 to the South Bend Cubs on Sunday. South Bend took four of six to secure a series victory.
For the second contest in a row, the Chiefs scored first. After a Todd Lott walk and a Francisco Hernandez single, a fielding error loaded the bases. Following a Zade Richardson strikeout, a two-out error again proved costly for South Bend. A fielding error by Jake Slaughter allowed Lott to cross the plate and Peoria jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Winn, the next batter, reached on an infield hit to make it 2-0.
South Bend answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. After a lead-off double by Yonathan Perlaza, Jake Slaughter drove him in with a single. Later in the inning, a sac fly knotted the game at 2-2.
It looked as if both pitching staffs had settled in before Winn delivered again in the fourth. With runners on second and third, Winn lined a base hit into center, scoring Tyler Reichenborn and Zade Richardson. For Winn, it was his first three-RBI game at the High-A level and the Chiefs once again led by a pair.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cubs posted yet another crooked number in the series by putting up a five-spot in the frame. With the Chiefs leading 4-3, back-to-back two-run singles from Josue Huma and Scott McKeon flipped the game back to South Bend's favor, as they took a 7-4 lead.
The Chiefs pulled one closer in their half of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 7-5. Yet, South Bend had one more answer, a three-run blast from Alexander Canario which created the final margin, a 10-5 Cubs win.
The Chiefs and Cubs will face off six more times this season. South Bend makes their only appearance in Peoria August 24-29. You can buy tickets online or in-person at the box office.
Following a league-wide off-day tomorrow, the Chiefs host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for six games. The series kicks off on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35.
Single Game Ticket Information
August and September single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from August 8, 2021
- Dragons Win in 10 Innings, Pull to Within One Game of First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Take Series Finale from Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Lugnuts Hammer Captains, Capture Series - Lansing Lugnuts
- Captains Drop Third in a Row to Finish Series with Lansing - Lake County Captains
- Fort Wayne Rallies to Take Series on Sunday - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps End Winning Road Trip With 3rd Consecutive Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: August 8 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.