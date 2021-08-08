Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday

August 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 8, 2021 l Game # 84

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 2:00 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (43-40) at West Michigan Whitecaps (40-43)

RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 4.00) vs. RH Garrett Hill (3-0, 2.03)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a seven-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, West Michigan 8 (At West Michigan: Whitecaps 6, Dragons 5). Current Series: West Michigan 4, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Saturday: West Michigan 6, Dayton 4. Rey Rivera hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The Dragons committed a season-high four errors leading to three unearned runs in the loss. They battled back from a 4-1 deficit after six innings to tie the game with three runs in the seventh, keyed by Michael Siani, who drove in a run in the inning and then scored the tying run on a steal of third and catcher's throwing error on the play. Reyny Reyes had two doubles and two walks for Dayton.

The Difference Between Winning and Losing: In the Dragons two wins in the current series, they have gone 10 for 23 (.435) with runners in scoring position. In their four losses, they have gone 4 for 43.

This Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 2-4 in the current series at West Michigan. Dayton is batting .248 in the series and averaging 4.3 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 3.06. The Dragons have committed six errors in the six games.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .420 and batting average at .332. He is fifth in the league in OPS at .874. Urbaez is eighth in all of Full-Season Minor League Baseball in batting at .332. NOTE: Urbaez is first among active players in the High-A Central League in batting average. The official league leader, Justin Yurchak, is no longer in the league, and does not have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title unless he returns to the league.

James Free has six doubles in his last six games. He is 7 for 21 (.333) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .302 over his last 19 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.398), fourth in stolen bases (30), and fifth in runs scored (52).

Ricky Karcher over his last five appearances: 3 Sv, 5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 10 SO.

Jacques Pucheu over his last four starts: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 11 BB, 23 SO.

Carson Spiers over his last four starts: 2-1, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 28 SO.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.06 ERA in the six games played so far in the series after surrendering a 5.50 ERA in the previous six-game series vs. Lake County. The ERA in this series would be the Dragons best in a set since the first series of the year at Great Lakes (2.88).

The Dayton bullpen over the last five games has tossed 19 innings and allowed just two earned runs, a 0.95 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tue., August 10 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (no record) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-1, 10.13)

Wed., August 11 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (4-1, 3.70) at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (3-5, 4.50)

Thu., August 12 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.72) at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (6-2, 3.50)

Fri., August 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 4.82) at Lansing RH Shohei Tomioka (4-5, 4.59)

Sat., August 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar at Lansing RH Jack Cushing

Sun., August 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa at Lansing RH Jorge Juan

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 8, 2021

Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.