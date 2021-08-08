Captains Drop Third in a Row to Finish Series with Lansing

(Eastlake, OH) - After falling behind early the Lake County Captains (44-40) stormed from behind in the fourth inning to tie the game against the Lansing Lugnuts (41-43) but Lansing scored eight unanswered to win the game 12-4 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Park.

Lansing scored in the first inning for the third straight game to take an early lead. Cobie Vance opened the game with a soft line drive single to right field. He promptly stole second base. With one out William Simoneit rolled a slow single up the middle to drive in Vance. Simoneit also stole second base, then moved to third on an infield single by Jared McDonald. Still with one out, Jordan Diaz flipped a fly ball to right field that was caught by George Valera, but it was deep enough to bring in Simoneit giving Lansing a 2-0 lead.

A walk to Cooper Uhl began the second inning for Lansing. A wild pitch moved him over to second, then a groundout to shortstop pushed him to third. Another wild pitch was thrown by Captains starter Mason Hickman and Uhl trotted home to extend the Lansing lead to 3-0.

In the top of the third Lansing added another run on a Lester Madden Jr. solo home run to the left field bleachers to go up 4-0.

Lake County rallied in the bottom of the third inning. Julian Escobedo led off with a triple to center field. Up next was José Tena, and he knocked a double to the left-center gap to drive in Escobedo. With a man on second and nobody out Valera came to the plate and connected with a towering home run to right field to drive in Tena. On the next pitch Micah Pries launched a no doubt home run to right field that tied that game 4-4.

Lansing regained the lead in the top of the fourth without the benefit of a hit. DJ Lee walked to start the frame and promptly stole second base. A ground out moved Lee to third and he scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Vance to give the Lugnuts a 5-4 edge.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, Simoneit ripped a deep fly ball to right field that cleared the wall for the second Lugnuts home run of the game to stretch the Lansing lead to 6-4.

In the eighth inning Lansing received big insurance runs to stretch their lead to 8-4. Díaz led off with a single for the Lugnuts. With two outs Lee was hit by a pitch, then moved up to second on a wild pitch with Díaz advancing to third base. Marcos Brito delivered the big hit for Lansing with an RBI single up the middle that drove in both Díaz and Lee.

Lansing scored again in the ninth to go ahead 12-4 . Elvis Peralta Jr. doubled down the right field line to lead off. He advanced to third on a Simoneit single. Simoneit stole second base to put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Captains' reliever Jerson Ramirez issued a wild pitch that brought in Peralta and moved Simoneit to third. Díaz walked to put runners on the corners, then stole second as well. Up next was Madden ripped a triple to the right-center gap to drive in two more Lugnuts runs. Next up was Cooper Uhl and he delivered another RBI knock for the Lugnuts, bringing home Madden.

Jack Cushing (6-0) worked five innings and left the game with the lead to earn the win. He allowed four Lake County runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Hickman (6-6) took the loss for the Captains. He worked five innings while allowing five runs. Hickman surrendered five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

After a day off on Monday, the Captains begin a six-game series at home against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday. First pitch at Classic Park is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

