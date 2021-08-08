Fort Wayne Rallies to Take Series on Sunday

MIDLAND, MI - A 12-game homestand at Dow Diamond ended Sunday for the Great Lakes Loons (45-39) in a 6-3 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-44), marking their third-straight loss. Ryan Ward put Great Lakes on the scoreboard first with his 16th homer of the season, following an Eddys Leonard leadoff single. The TinCaps overcame the early 2-0 Loons lead with four unearned runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Loons end a two-week span playing at Dow Diamond with a 5-7 record after splitting a series against West Michigan last week.

Fort Wayne outhit Great Lakes in five of the six games, winning four of the five contests. The only game the Loons tallied more hits came on Friday in an 8-7, extra-innings loss to the TinCaps when the Loons finished with 12 hits to Fort Wayne's 10.

Fort Wayne's Moises Lugo (W, 3-3) struck out six batters in five innings on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits. Sam Keating relieved the righty Lugo for the following two innings, surrendering an earned run on three hits. Righty Wen-Hua Sung and lefty Sam Williams threw the final two innings, with each recording a strikeout.

Hyun-il Choi made his second start on Sunday since joining Great Lakes at the end of the month of July. In four innings, Choi recorded four strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks. Jeff Belge (L, 2-2) threw 1 2/3 innings on Sunday in his first outing since July 18, finishing with three strikeouts. Belge left Sunday's game with two runners aboard, following an error by Deacon Liput that would've ended the scoring threat.

Jack Little entered with two outs in the sixth and allowed back-to-back doubles, a walk, and a base hit before a quick exit. Franklin De La Paz recorded the final out of the sixth and allowed one hit in the seventh, aside from his two strikeouts. Kevin Malisheski finished Sunday's game with two strikeouts in two innings, allowing one hit.

Brandon Lewis continued the first inning with a one-out single and would go on to steal his first base in his professional career. The Loons wouldn't tally a hit until Ryan January singled in the fifth inning, which was nullified by Leonard grounding into a double play.

Andy Pages doubled for the 20th time in his first professional season in the bottom of the sixth, moving him tied for the third-most doubles in the High-A Central. Pages hit his 22nd homer of the year on Wednesday, inching closer to the top spot in the league of Griffin Conine's 23. Pages leads the HAC with 169 total bases, with Ryan Ward's 153 ranking second.

Despite Great Lakes falling in their last three, they remain atop the East Division standings by a game in front of Dayton and Lake County. Following the off-day on Monday, the Loons hit the road for their first interleague matchup of the season when they head to Appleton, Wisconsin for a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

