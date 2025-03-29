Texoma FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







Westchester SC remains unbeaten across all competitions to begin inaugural season, defeats fellow expansion side Texoma FC on the road, 3-1, with goals from Conor McGlynn, Tobi Adewole, Jonathan Bolanos in first League One victory.

