Texoma FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video
Westchester SC remains unbeaten across all competitions to begin inaugural season, defeats fellow expansion side Texoma FC on the road, 3-1, with goals from Conor McGlynn, Tobi Adewole, Jonathan Bolanos in first League One victory.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Dominates in First Win of 2025 Regular Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Texoma FC Lose 1-3 Against Westchester SC - Texoma FC
- Tormenta FC Turns Focus to Open Cup Second Round After 1-3 Loss to Union Omaha - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Kamden, Make-A-Wish Star in Triumph's Home Match Against Spokane - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Pulls out First USL League One Win of the Season against the Richmond Kickers - Forward Madison FC
- Match Notes- Westchester SC vs Texoma SC March 29, 2025 - Westchester SC
- Blake Malone Undergoing Surgery on Foot - Union Omaha
- Texoma FC Signs Midfielder Damian Iamarino to a 25 Day Contract - Texoma FC
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Union Omaha - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.