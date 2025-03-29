Sports stats



USL1 Texoma FC

Texoma FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video


Westchester SC remains unbeaten across all competitions to begin inaugural season, defeats fellow expansion side Texoma FC on the road, 3-1, with goals from Conor McGlynn, Tobi Adewole, Jonathan Bolanos in first League One victory.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Texoma FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central