Texoma FC Signs Teddy Baker to Inaugural Squad

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of English forward Teddy Baker for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"I am super excited to be here in Texas and I can't wait to get started," said Baker. "I'm looking forward to seeing all of the fans at Bearcat (Stadium) and to having a good first season here."

Baker is a product of Premier League team, Ipswich Town's Academy, playing for the U18 and U21 teams before continuing his playing career at Lake Eerie College and finally at Hofstra University in New York state playing 39 games over his collegiate career amassing 18 goal contributions. His time at Hofstra saw him earn Scholar All-American Honors from the United Soccer Coaches while also being named to the Scholar All-Region Team.

"Teddy is an extraordinary young talent," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "We are incredibly excited to see him on the pitch and excited to see all he will accomplish this season."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

