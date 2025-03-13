Donald Benamna Called up to Central African Republic National Team

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC forward Donald Benamna has been called up to the Central African Republic national team for their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar and Mali. Central African Republic continues its 2026 World Cup qualification journey against Madagascar on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 11 AM CST. "Les Fauves" will then play Mali on Monday, Mar. 24 at 11 AM CST. Both games will be played in Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

Benamna joined Texoma FC in February of 2025 after most recently playing in Morocco for Amal Tiznit. He also spent time in USL League One with side Northern Colorado Hailstorm, appearing 11 times across League One and US Open Cup during his time in the Centennial State.

Since making his professional debut in 2018, Benamna has appeared 3 times for the national team, playing twice against 2022 World Cup Semi-Finalists, Morocco and once against Madagascar. This will be his first national team call up since March of 2023.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.