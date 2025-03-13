Defender Eddie Munjoma Joins Forward Madison FC

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Eddie Munjoma joins Forward Madison FC on a 25-Day Contract, pending league and federation approval. Prior to joining the Flamingos, Munjoma competed for USL Championship club, Tampa Bay Rowdies, appearing in 35 matches and assisting on four goals.

"We're thrilled to add Eddie to our group as we know his quality, professionalism and experience in both MLS and USL Championship," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His versatility, technical ability, and athleticism make him a standout signing for us, and we are excited to see what he can bring to our group."

Before his time with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Munjoma played in 38 matches for Phoenix Rising FC totaling over 2,500 minutes played for the club. During his time there, Munjoma scored two goals and tallied two assists.

"I'm very thankful to the club for taking a chance on me in a unique situation with being signed short-term," said Munjoma. "I'm excited to experience playing at Breese in front of some amazing fans and overall just buy into this organization while I'm here."

In 2016 Munjoma began his college career at Southern Methodist University, starting in 12 games as a defender during his first year. Munjoma quickly proved his prowess with the team tallying 14 goals, 22 assists and over 5,700 minutes played during his collegiate career. Munjoma also received multiple honors during his senior year including an AAC First Team Selection, AAC Defensive Player of the Year, AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player, along with being a Consensus First Team All-American.

After his graduation in 2019, Munjoma began his professional career with MLS team, FC Dallas. After a brief stint with the club, Munjoma joined then USL League One club, North Texas FC, in October of 2020. While there, Munjoma scored five goals and added two assists in just 15 matches played.

