Canadian-Croatian Midfielder Dane Domić Joins Texoma FC

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of Canadian-Croatian midfielder Dante Domić for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"Dane is a player that fits the system of what we are trying to build here in Texoma," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "He has the capacity and the ability to be a crucial figure for the team."

Domić's passion for the sport stems from his heritage and upbringing. Born in Canada with Croatian roots, he started his soccer career in the Netherlands with Eredevise side Sparta Rotterdam's U-19 team. Domić would then spend two years playing for Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, starting 22 out of 23 games played, scoring 11 times and adding 9 assists. Following his time at MRU, Domić spent time playing professionally in Croatia, most recently playing for NK Dugopolje in the Croatian second tier. The Canadian-Croatian will be looking to make an instant impact once he joins with his teammates.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.