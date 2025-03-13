Westchester Soccer Club Forms Partnership with SOUL RYEDERS

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced a corporate responsibility partnership with SOUL RYEDERS for the club's inaugural season. The two organizations will work together to drive awareness for SOUL RYEDERS programs and events to support those diagnosed with cancer. Together, we will launch a special "Kick Cancer" program at a WSC home game during their inaugural season this year. WSC officially opens the season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27. Individual ticket sales for the 2025 season are on sale.

"Our goal is to make sure we are not only providing a best in class experience for our fans at games, but to also make sure we are using the power of professional sports in Westchester to drive awareness to vital organizations whose mission goes way beyond the game," said Jeff Boron, Westchester Soccer Club VP of Marketing. "This partnership with SOUL RYEDERS is the first of many where we can work together to drive attention to their work while giving our supporters added value and having some fun on match days."

"We believe that strong community partnerships provide opportunities to support those we serve. Westchester Soccer Club is aligned with our goal to encourage physical health and well-being as a preventative measure to 'Kick Cancer' and we are excited to be partnering with WSC during their inaugural year.' said Heidi Kitlas, Executive Director, SOUL RYEDERS.

The two organizations will co-promote upcoming events including the SOUL RYEDERS Half Marathon & 5K on May 18th in Rye, NY. Westchester Soccer Club will have a strong presence at the race. This will be the first of ongoing work that will also lead to a larger in-game event at a WSC match Sunday, September 28.

The full WSC schedule and ticket information is available at https://www.westchestersc.com/

To purchase tickets for the 'Kick Cancer' game on September 28th, please use this link as WSC is generously donating a portion of that game's ticket sales to SOUL RYEDERS.

