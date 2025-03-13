Highly Decorated Former Gonzaga Bulldog Returns to Spokane to Join Spokane Velocity FC

Spokane, Wash. - Defender Jalen Crisler, whose accolades at Gonzaga include a spot on the 2016 All-WCC First Team, hails from Everett, Washington and brings a wealth of experience with him in his return to the Northwest to join Spokane Velocity FC.

After making his professional debut with Detroit City FC of the NPSL, Crisler moved to USL League One. Seeing limited action with Forward Madison in 2020, he signed with the Richmond Kickers and had two gangbuster seasons, scoring two goals in 57 appearances. In a standout 2022 season, Crisler was named to the USL League One All-League First Team and was nominated for Defender of the Year. He led the team in clearances, blocks, duels won, ariel duels and ariel duels won.

Crisler spent the 2023 and 2024 season with One Knoxville FC, where he again proved productive, finishing in the top five in most defensive categories. In 47 matches played, he scored two goals and two assists.

Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach, Leigh Viedman, is thrilled to be adding a high-caliber player to its roster.

"We are happy to have Jalen back in Spokane. He's very familiar with the city and community from his time with Gonzaga University so it fills him with pride to be back here to represent the city again," said head coach Leigh Veidman. "He brings a ton of experience, leadership and competition to our back line which is going to be imperative to push our team to consistently higher levels this year."

Crisler, 30, relishes the opportunity to play closer to home for the first time in his professional career.

"It's a dream come true to represent the city of Spokane again! Last year was a great first step for the club and this amazing city and fans deserve even more. I look forward to seeing you all soon and working to bring championships to this great city!" Remarked Crisler.

Catch Jalen Crisler and your Spokane Velocity FC live on March 16, 2025, at 4 p.m. PT.

