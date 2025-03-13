Match Preview: FC Naples vs Forward Madison FC

March 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC travels to FC Naples to open the 2025 USL League One Season. The match is set for Saturday March 15th with kickoff scheduled for 6PM CT.

This is the first matchup for the clubs, with Naples being one of several new additions to the USL League One landscape in 2025. Even though this will be the inaugural match between the two sides, you may recognize a few familiar faces. FC Naples Head Coach, Matt Poland, was previously with Chicago House AC and former Flamingo, Jayden Onen, will suit up for FC Naples this season.

'MINGOS PRE SEASON RECAP

This preseason Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, and the squad look to continue their strong form from 2024. Last season's campaign saw the Mingos' reach the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup Final and the 2024 USL League One Semi-final. In order to return to that form, Glaeser brought back 13 players from last season and bolstered the roster with a myriad of fresh talent. New members to the Pink & Blue bring plenty of USL League One experience including, Nico Brown (Lexington SC), Wallis Lapsley (Union Omaha), Jackson Dietrich (Chattanooga Red Wolves, Northern Colorado Hailstorm), and José Carrera-García (Central Valley Fuego, Chattanooga Red Wolves). Glaeser also brought in a player from his time with Real Monarchs, Forward, Chris Garcia. In the offseason, Glaeser also orchestrated a technical partnership with Campeonato Brasileiro Série B club, Amazonas FC. As a first act in this partnership, Forward Madison acquired Striker, Adrien Graffin, on loan for the 2025 Season. With all of these pieces in place, Forward Madison hopes to come out swinging in 2025.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The opening match of the 2025 season see the Mingos up against newcomer, FC Naples, here are some keys to the trip to Florida:

Defending Wide Areas & Crosses Effectively: In their opening match this season, Naples utilized the wide areas in attack to stretch the defense and create one-v-ones in order to deliver dangerous crosses into the penalty box. Having proper organization and good one-v-one defending in those moments could be the difference maker in the match.

Controlling the Tempo of the Match: With travel and weather likely having an impact on the match, dictating the tempo of the game will be a key factor for the Flamingos to get a result in Naples.

Battle for and Win 1st and 2nd Balls: Winning these battles helps disrupt Naples' attacking rhythm. Doing this will allow FMFC to regain possession and control the tempo of the match.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC begins Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play as they host Duluth FC for the second straight year at Breese Stevens Field. The match is set for Thursday, March 20th At 6pm CT. Tickets are on sale now here!

SNAPSHOT: #FCNvMAD

Saturday, March 15th, 2025

6:00pm CT kickoff

Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium - Naples, Florida

FOLLOW LIVE

WATCH | ESPN+ | TV W

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

FCN: 0-0-1

MAD: 0-0-0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.