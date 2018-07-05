Texas Stars Sign James Phelan for 2018-19 Season

July 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the team has signed rookie forward James Phelan for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Phelan (FEE-lan), 21, begins his pro career after spending the previous five years in the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward tallied 191 points (86-105=191) in 321 career games played between the Shawinigan Cataractres (2013-2016), Victoriaville Tigres (2016-17) and Moncton Wildcats (2017-18).

The Laval, Quebec native also competed in Development Camp with the Dallas Stars earlier this summer.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.