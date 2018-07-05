Marlies Named AHL's Team of the Year

July 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The American Hockey League announced tonight that the Toronto Marlies were named recipients of the President's Award as AHL team of the year. The award recognizes an organization for overall excellence, both on and off the ice.

The Marlies are the first team to be recognized by the League twice (2012-13, 2017-18) since the award's inception in 2009.

This season, the Toronto Marlies won the franchise's first Calder Cup, defeating the Texas Stars in seven games. The Marlies were awarded the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as AHL regular season champions with their 54-18-2-2 record (112 points). It was their second such honour in the past three seasons. This season marked the third time in team history that the Marlies have been Conference Champions (2011-12, 2015-16) and the sixth time that they have been awarded the division championship. This season was the team's 10th trip to the postseason in its 13-year history. Toronto reached 50 wins for the third time in franchise history (2007-08, 2015-16) and set the League record for most road wins in a season (30).

The Toronto Marlies were first overall in the League for year-over-year tickets sold and total revenue growth and set franchise attendance records during the Calder Cup Finals, leading the League in average attendance through the playoffs (7,438 per game). The Marlies 2017-18 regular season and playoffs marketing campaigns were named AHL Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

