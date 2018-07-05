Binghamton Devils Announce Six Guaranteed Home Dates

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils have released six guaranteed home dates in preparation for the 2018-19 season at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, which begins Saturday, October 6, at 7:05 p.m. Popular dates include the return of the "Boxing Day" game, December 26, and the New Year's Eve celebration at 6:05 p.m.

Below are the guaranteed dates:

- Saturday, October 6 - 7:05 p.m.

- Friday, November 9 - 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday, November 10 - 7:05 p.m.

- Saturday, November 24 - 7:05 p.m.

- Wednesday, December 26 - 7:05 p.m. (Boxing Day game is back!)

- Monday, December 31 - 6:05 p.m.

Join the Devils as they host the FREE Open House, Saturday, July 21. DETAILS HERE. Special announcements regarding Open House will be coming prior to the event.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

