Skarek Agrees to Terms on Entry-Level Deal

July 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Jakub Skarek agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Skarek, 18, posted a 2.41 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 21 games with Dukla Jihlava of the Czech Extraliga last season. The Jihlava, Czech Republic native also appeared in 10 games with Dukla Jihlava's club in the Czech second division last season.

Skarek led Czech's second division in wins (21) in 2016-17 and was part of Jihlava's championship run in 2015-16.

Internationally, Skarek won a gold medal at the 2016-17 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament and has represented his country at two straight Under-20 World Junior Championships (2018, 2017). He's also played for the Czech Republic at the 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships and the 2016 World Hockey Challenge.

