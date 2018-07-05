Admirals to Broadcast Games on The Big 920

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer and iHeartMedia Market President Colleen Valkoun announced today that the Admirals will broadcast their games on The Big 920 AM WOKY and the iHeartRadio App beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Featuring the Voice of the Admirals Aaron Sims, all 76 regular season games and Calder Cup Playoff contests will air live on The Big 920 and online at thebig920.com or other iHeartRadio stations in the Milwaukee market should potential conflicts arise. In addition, all games will be available on the iHeartMedia app allowing fans around the world the ability to listen to Admirals games live.

"We're proud to bring Admirals hockey to a new radio home on the Big920," said Turer. "With the fantastic Aaron Sims continuing to call the action and all of the enhancements that our new partners at iHeartRadio will bring, Admirals hockey on the radio will be entering a powerful new age."

Admirals broadcasts will begin with Sims' 30 minute pre-game show, featuring a preview of that night's game and in-depth interviews with coaches and players. Additionally, Milwaukee Admirals Center Ice, a one-hour radio show dedicated to the Admirals, and hockey in general, will air on Monday nights from 6-7 pm on The Big 920.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Admirals to The Big 920 and the iHeart Milwaukee family. Admirals fans are loyal and passionate and we look forward to connecting with the team and it's marketing partners on multiple stations and platforms," said Valkoun. "The Admirals provide major-league entertainment in a fun minor-league atmosphere. We are looking forward to many exciting nights at Panther Arena."

The Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

