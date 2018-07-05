Marlies Sign Molino, Pospisil and Gudbranson

July 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Griffen Molino and Kristian Pospisil as well as defenceman Alex Gudbranson.

Molino, 24, played in 46 games with the Utica Comets (AHL) in 2017-18, recording 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). The Trenton, Michigan native registered 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists) with Western Michigan University (NCAA) through 76 games over two seasons, serving as Alternate Captain in 2016-17. He joined the Vancouver Canucks for five postseason games in 2017.

Pospisil, 22, registered 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) over 51 games with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) in 2017-18. He joined the Toronto Marlies for two games, recording two points (1 goal, 1 assist). Pospisil played 48 games with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL), collecting 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) through 48 regular season games while adding 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 13 playoff games.

Gudbranson, 23, played in three games with the Marlies last season while recording 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 40 regular season games for the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) in 2017-18. The Orleans, Ontario native previously played for the Quad City Mallards (ECHL), registering 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists) through 117 games over two seasons.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.