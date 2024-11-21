Texas Legends vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights
November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024
- Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue - Texas Legends
- Herd Drops Contest to Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day - Wisconsin Herd
- Stockton Kings Conquer Santa Cruz Warriors - Stockton Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Karlo Matković to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Raptors 905 Claim Eugene Omoruyi - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue
- Lucas Shines with Double-Double in Legends' Hard-Fought Home Opener against Hustle
- Walker's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Austin Spurs
- Legends Forward Phil Wheeler to Represent Puerto Rico at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Event
- Legends Fall Short to Defending Champs in Close Season Opener