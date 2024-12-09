Texas at Mexico City (12/9/2024)
December 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 9, 2024
- Delaware Delivered One-Point Loss to Go-Go - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Squash the Mad Ants - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Justin Moore - Wisconsin Herd
- Long Island Nets Waive Nate Roberts - Long Island Nets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Split Back-To-Back Matchups with Rgv
- Legends Dominate Rio Grande Valley Vipers for Second Straight Win
- Legends Secure First Road Win of the Season in Mexico City
- Legends Announce Landmark Broadcast Partnership with KFAA and Tegna
- Legends Secure First Win of the Season in Thrilling Rematch against Osceola Magic