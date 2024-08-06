Terry Named AAPB Batter of the Week

Oconomowoc, WI - Lake Country DockHounds first baseman, Curtis Terry has been named the American Association of Professional Baseball's Batter of the Week for the time period of July 29 through August 4.

As a key factor in the DockHounds recent success, Terry slugged an impressive .417 batting average with 10 hits, six extra-base hits, four home runs, two grand slams and 13 RBIs. Terry was also productive in the critical moments. Terry hit his second grand slam of the week in the eighth inning of Sunday's game and had the game winning home run Friday.

Terry helped propel the DockHounds to a 5-1 homestand and moved them to within 1 game of a playoff position with 26 games to play in the 2024 season. He and the DockHounds travel to Sioux Falls, SD this week for 3-games before returning to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for a weekend showdown the Winipeg Goldeye beginning Friday, August 9th.

