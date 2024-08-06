HotelPlanner Becomes Official Hotel Booking Partner of American Association of Professional Baseball

August 6, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release







HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the American Association of Professional Baseball, (AAPB) a 12-team league that spans Winnipeg, Canada, to Cleburne, Texas.

The American Association of Professional Baseball has a rich history in professional baseball. Founded in 1902, it significantly influenced the minor leagues for decades, seeing stars like Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle play in its ballparks. In 2005, it returned as an independent league, carrying on the legacy of the historic name. Today, AAPB operates in nine states and one Canadian province with twelve member clubs. Since 2006, 54 American Association players have gone on to play Major League Baseball. In 2023, over 65% of American Association players had played at Double-A or higher and 23 former American Association players played at the MLB level.

All members and fans can book hotels at a lower rate using the link below: aapb.hotelplanner.com

"This partnership is a game-changer for our members and followers, making it easier than ever to find convenient and comfortable accommodations for all their AA baseball adventures," says Joshua Schaub, League Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership, bringing the thrill of America's pastime to fans everywhere, one unforgettable stay at a time."

"Here at HotelPlanner, we're thrilled to announce our new partnership with the American Association of Professional Baseball! We've long admired the AA's dedication to fostering the sport we all love, baseball," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. This partnership is a perfect fit, allowing us to support the AA and its teams while allowing more fans to experience the joy of America's pastime. We look forward to working together to create unforgettable experiences for baseball fans nationwide."

