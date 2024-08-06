'Dogs Let Game One Escape in Series-Opening Loss

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (29-47) couldn't hold on to an early lead and let game one slip to the Goldeyes (42-34) by a final of 5-4.

RHP Foster Pace recorded his fourth quality start of the season going 6.0 innings surrendering four hits, one earned run, no walks, and striking out three batters.

INF Alex Baeza homered for the ninth time this season, a three-run homer, a part of a 2 hit performance.

INF Spencer Henson reached three times with a walk, single, and double. He now has six hits in his last three games.

Lincoln and Winnipeg were locked in a pitcher's duel through four and a half innings before Baeza's three-run homer broke open the scoring in the fifth inning.

The Goldeyes responded with a run in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of doubles. That run was immediately combatted with OF Zane Zurbrugg's RBI triple, which scored Henson to extend the lead back to three.

Winnipeg would get one more in the seventh and broke out with three in the top of the eighth inning on three hits, and one error, leaving two on base.

Lincoln went in order in the final three innings, leaving just four runners on all game. Game two of the series is scheduled for 7:05 on Wednesday night from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

