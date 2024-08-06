Cougars Fall in Series Opener

August 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars were unable to get the bats going, as the Milwaukee Milkmen claimed a 3-0 shutout victory on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Milwaukee (37-38) pitchers Sebastian Rodriguez (8-4), Mark Simon, and Jordan Johnson combined to shut out the Cougars (43-33), holding Kane County to just four hits. Rodriguez earned the win with seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against just one walk, as he allowed just four hits. In the eighth and ninth Simon and Johnson combined for six straight outs to end the ballgame.

For the Cougars, Greg Mahle (8-1) worked through the first five innings of the ballgame without allowing a hit. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Chase Estep broke up the no-hit bid with a single through the right side. One batter later, Willie Escala belted a two-run homer over the left-center field wall to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0.

One inning later, the Milkmen struck via the long ball once again. Jose Sermo led off the seventh inning with a solo homer off Mahle to push Milwaukee's edge to three runs. Though he took his first loss of the season, Mahle earned his fifth quality start. The left-hander allowed three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against two walks over seven innings of work.

After Mahle departed, Michael Brewer tossed two scoreless frames with four strikeouts. However, the Cougars couldn't get anything going offensively, allowing Milwaukee to claim the series opener.

The Cougars continue the series with the Milkmen on Wednesday night. Left-hander Ryley Widell (4-2, 5.32 ERA) is set to go for Milwaukee, while the Cougars will have righty Jack Fox (6-3, 6.38 ERA) on the mound. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.